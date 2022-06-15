Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.41

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44.
About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
