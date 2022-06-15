Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.41

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of electric aircraft. It offers VX4, a piloted electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.