Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $391.61

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 391.61 ($4.75) and traded as low as GBX 340.40 ($4.13). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 345 ($4.19), with a volume of 365,085 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VSVS shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 485 ($5.89) to GBX 375 ($4.55) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.28) to GBX 480 ($5.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.77) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 464.83 ($5.64).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. The stock has a market cap of £946.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 339.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 391.61.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

