Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.25

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.25 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

A number of research firms have commented on VSAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Viasat alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.