Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.25

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.25 and last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.
A number of research firms have commented on VSAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.
The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
About Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
