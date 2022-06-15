Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VCKAW opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.73.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

