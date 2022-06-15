Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.66

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.66 and last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 33827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.