VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) Stock Price Up 0.5%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.91. Approximately 3,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31.

