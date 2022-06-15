VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSB opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $63.19.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB)
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.