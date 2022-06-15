VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $63.19.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.226 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 763.5% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 28,523 shares during the period.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.