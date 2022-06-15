Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.91.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

