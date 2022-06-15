Vikas D. Mehta Sells 5,833 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $366,487.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,927.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PLAN opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 1.77.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $63.75 in a research note on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 328.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,096,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,643 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $138,471,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $146,597,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $81,359,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,735 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

