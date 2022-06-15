Vikas D. Mehta Sells 5,833 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $366,487.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,927.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
PLAN opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 1.77.
Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 73.08%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 328.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,096,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,643 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $138,471,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth about $146,597,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $81,359,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,735 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.
