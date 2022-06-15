Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Short Interest Update

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWE opened at 8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $536.93 million, a P/E ratio of 146.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12-month low of 7.48 and a 12-month high of 12.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of 9.38.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.07 by 0.01. Vintage Wine Estates had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of 78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 67.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter worth about $17,228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 465,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 250,965 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VWE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.21.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

