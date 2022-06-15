Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Short Interest Update

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:VWE opened at 8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $536.93 million, a P/E ratio of 146.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12-month low of 7.48 and a 12-month high of 12.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of 9.38.
Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.07 by 0.01. Vintage Wine Estates had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of 78.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 67.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VWE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.21.
About Vintage Wine Estates (Get Rating)
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.