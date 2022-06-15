Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.22. 1,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 19,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.99.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,723.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William Pridgen bought 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $58,911.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,734.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $116,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 64.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

