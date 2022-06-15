Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.51

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $23.28, with a volume of 31682 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,799,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,970,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,528,000 after acquiring an additional 152,807 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at $58,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.