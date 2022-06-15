Virtus Health Limited (ASX:VRT) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Virtus Health Limited (ASX:VRT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Virtus Health’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.60.

In other news, insider Kate Munnings 54,012 shares of Virtus Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Virtus Health Limited provides various healthcare services in Australia, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare Services Australia and Healthcare Services International. It provides fertility services, medical day procedure services, and medical diagnostics and pathology services.

