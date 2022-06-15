Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Up 43.4% in May

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the May 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NYSE ZTR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,527. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $10.14.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.
Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Total Return Fund (ZTR)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.