Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Short Interest Up 43.4% in May

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the May 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE ZTR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,527. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. Virtus Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after acquiring an additional 266,095 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,052,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 134,802 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 375,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 100,955 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

