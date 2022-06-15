Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,400 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

VPG opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $393.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins bought 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.92 per share, with a total value of $819,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

