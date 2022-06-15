VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
VOC opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.86.
VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.21% and a return on equity of 75.78%. The business had revenue of $4.71 million during the quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the first quarter worth $752,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust during the first quarter valued at about $582,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 50,348 shares during the period. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VOC Energy Trust (Get Rating)
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
