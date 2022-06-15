Volta (NYSE:VLTA) vs. Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Volta alerts:

This table compares Volta and Wallbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volta N/A -92.38% -43.75% Wallbox N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Volta and Wallbox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volta 1 4 3 0 2.25 Wallbox 0 1 6 0 2.86

Volta presently has a consensus price target of $6.81, indicating a potential upside of 333.92%. Wallbox has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 93.33%. Given Volta’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Volta is more favorable than Wallbox.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Volta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Wallbox shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volta and Wallbox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volta $32.31 million 8.12 -$276.60 million N/A N/A Wallbox $84.68 million 17.16 -$264.75 million N/A N/A

Wallbox has higher revenue and earnings than Volta.

Risk and Volatility

Volta has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wallbox has a beta of 4.41, suggesting that its stock price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wallbox beats Volta on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volta Inc. operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.