Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.51. Approximately 98,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,153,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vonage by 19.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vonage by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 166,003 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vonage by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 161,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

