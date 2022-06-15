Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $756,928,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after buying an additional 1,319,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,939,000 after purchasing an additional 859,659 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 17,658.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 654,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 650,729 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,945,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,453,000 after purchasing an additional 453,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.