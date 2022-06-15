VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 29000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a market cap of C$16.73 million and a PE ratio of -18.33.
About VR Resources (CVE:VRR)
