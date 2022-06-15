W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.60.
WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
