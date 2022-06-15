W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.12.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.