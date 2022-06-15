W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.
Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $67.01. 1,310,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,726. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 28.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.
About W. R. Berkley (Get Rating)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
