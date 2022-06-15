Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €160.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €160.00 ($166.67) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

WCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €199.00 ($207.29) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €205.00 ($213.54) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($191.67) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($213.54) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($161.46) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €174.20 ($181.46).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €163.50 ($170.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €165.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €148.08. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €116.65 ($121.51) and a one year high of €187.10 ($194.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 7.42.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

