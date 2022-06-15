Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Trading Down 1.2%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 104,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 198,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

