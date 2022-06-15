Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Trading Down 1.2%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 104,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 198,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLBMF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wallbridge Mining (WLBMF)
- 3 Defensive Plays Going on the Offensive
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.