Warburg Research Reiterates “€149.00” Price Target for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)

Warburg Research set a €149.00 ($155.21) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($156.25) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HBH opened at €92.30 ($96.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €121.01. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €82.35 ($85.78) and a 1 year high of €140.10 ($145.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.