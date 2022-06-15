Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.25

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 18596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Zaslav purchased 50,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $1,000,486.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,093,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,584,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Leavy purchased 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $125,853.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,336.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 206,862 shares of company stock worth $3,959,897. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

