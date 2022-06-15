Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 87080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.

Get Warrior Gold alerts:

Warrior Gold Company Profile (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property that comprises 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.