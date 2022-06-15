Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 87080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.06.
Warrior Gold Company Profile (CVE:WAR)
