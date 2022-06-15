Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Down 3.8%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.53. 7,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 242,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.76 million during the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative net margin of 49.04% and a negative return on equity of 68.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $20,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.