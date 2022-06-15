Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $47.14

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.14, but opened at $49.46. Wayfair shares last traded at $49.82, with a volume of 8,448 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.12.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $303,112.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $200,126,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $127,897,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

