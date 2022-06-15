Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Up 36.6% in May

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the May 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WMLLF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Wealth Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

