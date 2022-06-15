WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Barclays

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

WEC stock opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average is $97.41. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $86.84 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 13,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,551,000 after buying an additional 128,313 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,489 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

