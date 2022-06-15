WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in May

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the May 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Shares of WECMF stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. WeCommerce has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $12.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WECMF shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of WeCommerce from C$16.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of WeCommerce from C$12.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides merchants with a suite of ecommerce software tools to start online store. The company focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem. It also engages in the software as a service, digital goods, and services businesses that build apps and themes and run agencies that support Shopify merchants.

