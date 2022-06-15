Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 75.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.64. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,456,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 524,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,454,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,365,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

