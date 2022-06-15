Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for S&P Global (SPGI)

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/8/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $440.00 to $375.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $441.00 to $407.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $385.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $419.00 to $401.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $472.00 to $414.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $440.00 to $416.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $483.00 to $418.00.

6/2/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $433.00 to $365.00.

6/2/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $540.00 to $434.00.

5/17/2022 – S&P Global is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $462.00 to $433.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $515.00 to $483.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $495.00 to $425.00.

5/4/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $486.00 to $441.00.

4/18/2022 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $454.00 to $462.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $317.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.87 and its 200-day moving average is $401.56. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

