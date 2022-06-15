Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) to Equal Weight

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.79.

NYSE:CLR opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.75. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

