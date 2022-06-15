Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Rating) fell 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.80 and last traded at $90.80. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.25.

Separately, Societe Generale increased their price target on Wendel from €125.00 ($130.21) to €128.00 ($133.33) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.48.

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare and industrial technology.

