Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEN opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEN. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wendy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $28.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.28.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 565,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 165,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 78.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 46,936 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 1,571.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65,839 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 16.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after purchasing an additional 282,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

