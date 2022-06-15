WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $120.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.17. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $93.80 and a 52 week high of $144.43.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.89%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $754,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 21,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,529,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,514,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

