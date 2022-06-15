West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $285.39

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $285.39 and last traded at $286.06, with a volume of 770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $293.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WST. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 69,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,813,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,520,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

