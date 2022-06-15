Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Lowered to $100.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.23% from the company’s previous close.

WAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $71.43 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,181.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,663,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,065,000 after purchasing an additional 345,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,629,000 after purchasing an additional 127,683 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

