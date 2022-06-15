Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) shares rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 409,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,041,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$182.73 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.48 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

