Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Up 38.0% in May

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the May 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.28.
About Western Uranium & Vanadium (Get Rating)
