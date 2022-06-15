Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Up 38.0% in May

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the May 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSTRF opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

Get Western Uranium & Vanadium alerts:

About Western Uranium & Vanadium (Get Rating)

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Uranium & Vanadium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.