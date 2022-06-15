Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.97

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.97 and traded as high as $30.76. Weyco Group shares last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 91,366 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $285.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $81.36 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 39,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

