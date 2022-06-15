Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ WHLRP opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

