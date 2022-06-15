Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

NYSE:UP opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheels Up Experience (Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.