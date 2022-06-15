Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up to $1.92

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.92, but opened at $2.13. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 87,078 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.99.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

Wheels Up Experience ( NYSE:UP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.04 million. Analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 850,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth about $798,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

