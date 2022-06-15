Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.55) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($46.12) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($45.47).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,717 ($32.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,738 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,864.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.00. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,384 ($28.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95.

In related news, insider Hemant Patel sold 1,319 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,717 ($32.98), for a total value of £35,837.23 ($43,497.06). Also, insider Frank Fiskers bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,642 ($32.07) per share, for a total transaction of £46,235 ($56,117.25).

About Whitbread (Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.