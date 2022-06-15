Whitbread (LON:WTB) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Whitbread (LON:WTBGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.55) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($46.12) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($45.47).

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,717 ($32.98) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,738 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,864.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.00. Whitbread has a 12-month low of GBX 2,384 ($28.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95.

In related news, insider Hemant Patel sold 1,319 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,717 ($32.98), for a total value of £35,837.23 ($43,497.06). Also, insider Frank Fiskers bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,642 ($32.07) per share, for a total transaction of £46,235 ($56,117.25).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

