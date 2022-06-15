Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SPGYF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,640. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

