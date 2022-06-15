WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHF. TheStreet upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,647. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $322.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.29.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

