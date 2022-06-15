WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 4,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 36,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get WildBrain alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.